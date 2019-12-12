Aidan Bruce-Umbaugh and Kaleb James Cole were still on the first leg of the 3,740-kilometre trip from Houston to Seattle.

They’d been driving for more than eight hours and had crossed most of Texas, but their trip came to an abrupt stop when they were pulled over last month in Post, Texas, according to court records.

Both dressed in tactical clothing when the routine traffic stop brought them to a halt, Bruce-Umbaugh and Cole are reportedly members of Atomwaffen Division, a neo-Nazi group linked to a lengthy list of failed attacks in recent months and at least five murders since 2015.

Police deputies asked if the pair had any weapons stashed in the blue Ford Focus. “Oh yeah, we have rifles in the back,” replied Bruce-Umbaugh, the criminal complaint notes.

The police officers searched the vehicle and found a nine millimetre pistol, two AK-47 rifles, an AR-15 pistol, thousands of rounds of ammunition, marijuana and THC oil, according to the criminal complaint.

The officers ticketed and set free Cole, but they arrested Bruce-Umbaugh, who admitted that the weapons and drugs belonged to him.

Now locked up, Bruce-Umbaugh is facing a federal charge for possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance.

If convicted, Bruce-Umbaugh could wind up in prison for up to ten years.

“The large amount of weapons and ammunition seized from the defendant is alarming and we understand there is a cause for concern,” Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno of the Dallas Field Office said in a statement.

“The FBI works with our law enforcement partners daily to protect our communities from harm. We want to reassure the public that swift action was taken to remove weapons from a dangerous individual.”

As US authorities grapple with an uptick in white nationalist bloodshed, the arrest of the obscure neo-Nazi highlights the ongoing threat of mass violence carried out by so-called “lone wolf attackers”, individuals radicalised online and prompted to carry out shootings and other attacks.

After an alleged white nationalist gunman shot dead at least 22 people at a Wal-Mart in El Paso, Texas, in August, federal, state and local law enforcement stymied a string of would-be attacks around the country.

At the time of publication, TRT World was unable to reach the US Department of Justice for comment.

Experts say Atomwaffen Division, a shadowy group founded in 2015, represents the most extreme and violent fringes of the white nationalist movement, often glorifying the notion of civilisational collapse and calling for the toppling of the US government.

“Atomwaffen was the most predictable moment in the white nationalist movement in a kind of post-Trump era,” Shane Burley, author of Fascism Today and an expert on the US far right, told TRT World.

“Anytime the white nationalist movement fails to meet its goals and starts to decline, there is a contingent within that goes off the deep end,” he said.

‘Hand-to-hand combat and firearms’

In 2015, Atomwaffen Division announced its inception on Iron March, an online forum founded by a Russian white nationalist that brought together neo-Nazis from across the world.

Among the other groups tied to Iron March were Greece’s neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party, the United Kingdom’s banned neo-Nazi group National Action, and Italy’s self-described fascist party CasaPound.

Although Iron March was mysteriously shuttered in late 2017, Atomwaffen Division’s activities have continued to increase in recent years.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), an Alabama-based hate monitor and civil rights organisation, Atomwaffen Division is made up of “a series of terror cells” and most of its members adhere to a violent form of Satanism.

The group draws ideological and strategic inspiration from late cult leader Charles Manson, neo-Nazi James Mason, and William Luther Pierce, the now-deceased leader of the National Alliance.

Investigative reports by ProPublica and other media outlets have uncovered evidence of the group’s activities in Florida, Texas and around the Pacific Northwest region of the US, among others.

More worrisome still, some members have been exposed as active or former enlistees in the US military.

The group’s first link to murder came in May 2017, when then AWD leader Brandon Russell shot and killed two of his roommates, both of whom were also involved in the organisation.

Russell reportedly killed the pair after they mocked him for recently converting to Salafi Islam.