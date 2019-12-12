Following the prisoner swap between the Afghan government and the Taliban – a deal facilitated by the United States, Qatar and Pakistan – it appears that the Afghan peace talks may soon resume.

US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad was reportedly in Qatar holding informal talks with the Taliban last month. While the year-long marathon talks failed for several reasons, a new round of negotiations may present an opportunity to redress the mistakes.

The US-Taliban peace talks were problematic from the outset as they excluded a key player in the Afghan conflict—the democratically elected Afghan government.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani raised objections over a process that appeared to undermine – even delegitimise – the elected government’s position and legitimacy at the national, regional and international levels. And when Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib’s comments stirred controversy in Washington last March, his words merely reflected the frustration of the Afghan government as well as large segments of the Afghan public.

Similarly, Washington appeared divided on the issue, with widespread scepticism over whether or not the talks would yield the desired outcome. With signs now that US negotiations with the Taliban may soon resume, once the Afghan presidential election results are announced, the US and other international partners must acknowledge the elected government as the only legitimate representative of the Afghan people at the negotiation table.

Miscalculations

The Taliban viewed the upcoming election and Trump's need for a foreign policy win as an opportunity to pressure the Americans. The strategy to dismiss the Afghan government and seek their complete surrender is evidence that the Taliban may have an undisclosed arrangement with the Afghan political opposition – but those individuals do not hold any executive authority and cannot legitimately take any decision on behalf of the Afghan nation.

In miscalculating the role and legitimacy of the Afghan state, the Taliban strategy demonstrably backfired.

For its part, the Afghan government’s failure to form a consensus among the established and un-established political elites did not help its cause. These differences emerged when the Afghan government wanted to form a unified Afghan delegation to meet the Taliban in Qatar. The Taliban exploited these divisions and differences.

The inclusion of Afghan government officials and the removal of names from the list provided by opposition politicians led by former President Hamid Karzai who met the Taliban in Moscow proved problematic.

Those Afghan politicians who were in constant contact with the Taliban saw this as a window of opportunity to return to power by throwing the government under the bus and establishing direct contacts with the Taliban.

So the question is: who represents the Afghan people? Are we referring to an Afghanistan that was once ruled by the Taliban or a new Afghanistan that has been transformed in so many ways?

Today, Afghanistan is made up of a vibrant civil society where young people make up almost 75 percent of the country’s population. You cannot claim to talk for the youth, women, civil society or other minorities groups without their due representation. Their exclusion will cast a shadow over any negotiations.

Rifts and a zero-sum game