TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey to host exhibitions, concerts at 1st Global Refugee Forum
The first Global Refugee Forum, which will be held on Dec. 17-18 in Geneva, will focus on areas, including arrangements for burden and responsibility-sharing, education, jobs and livelihoods, energy and infrastructure.
Turkey to host exhibitions, concerts at 1st Global Refugee Forum
Artwork by Syrian artist Ahmad Muaddmani who seeks refuge in Turkey, will be on display at the at 1st Global Refugee Forum in Geneva.
Emre İrenEmre İren
December 12, 2019

1st Global Refugee Forum, co-hosted by the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and the Swiss government, will be co-chaired by Turkey and held in Geneva on December 17-18.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will co-chair the two-day conference. 

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will also attend the event. 

The event will bring together world leaders, prominent figures and relevant experts.

RECOMMENDED

Presidency of the Republic of Turkey will unveil "Life Continues, Art Continues," an exhibition of artwork and photography by Syrian artists living in Turkey. The exhibition will be open to all visitors and hosted at the Palace of Nations.

The exhibition will feature 14 oil paintings and 14 photos by Syrian artists.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system