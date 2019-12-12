1st Global Refugee Forum, co-hosted by the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and the Swiss government, will be co-chaired by Turkey and held in Geneva on December 17-18.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will co-chair the two-day conference.

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will also attend the event.

The event will bring together world leaders, prominent figures and relevant experts.