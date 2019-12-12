Ankara has called the latest initiatives in the US Congress to sanction Turkey disrespectful.

A US Senate committee backed legislation late on Wednesday to impose sanctions on Turkey after its offensive in Syria and purchase of a Russian S-400 missile system, the latest move in the chamber to push Republican President Donald Trump to take a harder line against Ankara.

The Turkish defence ministry responded to the bill, calling it "a new manifestation of disrespect for our sovereign decisions regarding our national security."

"These initiatives do not have any function other than to harm Turkish-US relations," it said in a statement overnight, calling on Congress to act with common sense.

Turkey, which has not wavered from its plans to use the Russian system despite Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's recent visit to the White House, earlier vowed to retaliate against any US sanctions over its purchase of the S-400 and said they would not affect its use of the Russian systems.

"It is understood that members of (the US) Congress have shut their eyes and ears to the truth," Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said.

The Republican-led Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted by 18-4 to send the "Promoting American National Security and Preventing the Resurgence of ISIS Act of 2019" for a vote in the full Senate.