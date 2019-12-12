Two people were killed in clashes with police in India's northeast on Thursday, amid violent protests over a new federal law that would make it easier for non-Muslim minorities from some neighbouring countries to seek Indian citizenship, according to local media and officials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government has said the Citizenship Amendment Bill, approved by parliament on Wednesday, was meant to protect minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

But thousands of protesters in the state of Assam, which shares a border with Bangladesh, say the measure would open the region to a flood of foreign migrants. Others said the bigger problem with the new law was that it undermined India's secular constitution by not offering protection to Muslims.

Police in Assam's main city of Guwahati fired bullets and tear gas against groups of protesters, some numbering several hundred, who were demonstrating in the streets, defying a curfew imposed on Wednesday.

Growing resistance

Critics say the bill undermines the country's secular constitution by not offering protection to Muslims while others argue it will open India's northern states to a flood of foreigners.

Resistance to the bill has been the strongest in the tea-growing Assam state, where a movement against illegal immigrants from its neighbouring Bangladesh has simmered for decades.

As India's upper house of parliament passed the bill, protests took place across India's northeast. In Assam, protesters defied a curfew, torching cars and tyres and chanting anti-Modi slogans.

Troops were moved in from other parts of India, including the troubled Himalayan region of Kashmir, state officials said, restoring calm to Assam's capital Guwahati, although protesters were back on the streets in other parts such as Morigaon, where they burnt tyres.

Mobile internet has been suspended in 10 districts in Assam for 24 hours until 1330 GMT (7 pm local time) on Thursday, the government said in an order, adding that social media platforms could potentially be used to "inflame passions and thus exacerbate the law and order situation."