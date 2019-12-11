About 70 soldiers were killed in an attack on a military camp in Niger near the border with Mali on Tuesday evening, four security sources told Reuters, in the deadliest raid against the Nigerien military in living memory.

Militants have mounted increasingly lethal attacks across West Africa's Sahel region this year despite the commitment of thousands of regional and foreign troops to counter them.

The attack targeted a base in the western town of Inates, the sources said, near where Daesh’s West African branch killed nearly 50 Nigerien soldiers in two attacks in May and July.