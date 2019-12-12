The House Judiciary Committee launched a lively marathon session on Thursday ahead of voting on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. A historic step as the deeply partisan panel prepares to send the charges to the full House.

Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-NY, immediately asked for a full reading of the nine-page resolution, airing the two articles against the president introduced by Democrats for the live TV cameras.

They charge Trump with abuse of power for asking Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden while withholding aid as leverage and with obstruction of Congress for stonewalling the House's investigation.

The top Republican, Doug Collins of Georgia, swiftly interjected that the proceedings are a "farce" and should be halted until their side is provided its own chance for a GOP hearing. The request was denied, with the chairman saying the process was in line with the impeachment hearings of Richard Nixon or Bill Clinton.

Lawmakers quickly dug in for the second day of the Judiciary session, only the fourth time in US history a president is facing impeachment, for what is expected to be a long day of fights over amendments, primarily by Republicans trying to stop the impeachment. They are likely to be rejected by Democrats on party lines.

First up was GOP Jim Jordan of Ohio, who tried to delete the first charge against Trump. "This amendment strikes article 1 because article 1 ignores the truth," Jordan said.

David Cicilline, D-RI, argued there is "overwhelming evidence" that the president, in pushing Ukraine to to investigate rival Biden, was engaged in an abuse of power "to corrupt American elections.''

Thursday's hearing picked up where Wednesday's late-night session left off.

Into the night, Democrats and Republicans delivered sharp, poignant and, at times, personal arguments for and against impeachment.

Both sides appealed to Americans' sense of history — Democrats describing a strong sense of duty to stop what one called the president’s "constitutional crime spree" and Republicans decrying the "hot garbage" impeachment and what it means for the future of the country.

Cicilline asked Republicans standing by Trump to "wake up" and honour their oath of office. Republican Mike Johnson of Louisiana responded with his own request to "put your country over party." Lou Correa shared his views in English and Spanish.

One Democrat, Val Demings of Florida, told the panel that, as a descendant of slaves and now a member of Congress, she has faith in America because it is "government of the people" and in this country "nobody is above the law."

Freshman Democratic Lucy McBath of Georgia emotionally talked about losing her son to gun violence and said that while impeachment was not why she came to Washington, she wants to "fight for an America that my son Jordan would be proud of."

Jordan insisted Democrats are impeaching because "they don't like us" and read out a long list of Trump's accomplishments.

