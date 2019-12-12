Myanmar has strong ties with Israel going back to the 1940s and has purchased sophisticated weaponry from Tel Aviv to facilitate its operations against the country’s long-oppressed minority.

Despite numerous condemnations from the international community and an arms embargo and sanctions over Myanmar by the US and the EU, Israel has kept its relations with the troubled country intact, allegedly continuing to supply weapons to the state.

In June 2019, Myanmar’s military officials were seen at a Tel Aviv weapons expo despite Israel publicly saying they would stop selling weapons to the country.

The latest evidence of Israel’s relationship with Myanmar surfaced as the country’s ambassador to Myanmar, Gilor Ronen, wished “good luck!” to Aung San Suu Kyi, the state counsellor, who was at The Hague to face charges of genocide and war crimes for her state’s conduct against the Rohingya people in the International Criminal Court (ICJ).

The Rohingya people are a predominantly Muslim minority, living mostly in Myanmar’s Rakhine state. Their population was estimated to be around one million before the Myanmar regime’s crackdown against them began in 2016.

Suu Kyi, the daughter of Myanmar’s founding father, was long persecuted by the country’s military rulers and her democratic resistance earned her a Nobel prize in 1991. But after she came to power in 2016, Suu Kyi justified what the UN has termed as ‘genocidal intent’ regarding the military’s treatment of Rohingya Muslims. Suu Kyi’s reputation has taken a massive hit and people have called for the Nobel prize to be rescinded.

The Israeli envoy later deleted the controversial tweet. The country’s foreign ministry claimed that his tweet was written “in error”.

“Israel, founded in the embers of the Jewish people’s genocide, failed to live up to that ideal,” wrote Charles Dunst, a researcher and journalist, in an article published by Haaretz, an Israeli newspaper.