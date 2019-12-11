In an interview with local Turkish broadcaster A Haber, the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu hinted at the US Congress that Turkey could shut down the Incirlik Air Base and Kurecik Radar Station in response to potential US sanctions.

“The US Congress members should understand that they cannot achieve anything by imposition,” Cavusoglu said.

Recently, Turkey refused demands from US leaders not activate the Russian S-400 system in order to avoid possible US sanctions.

Cavusoglu reminded the US that Turkey is a partner in the F-35 fifth-generation joint strike fighter programme, and the jets do not interfere with Russia’s S-400 air defence system.

The US proceeded to remove Turkey from the F-35 programme over its procurement of the S400 anti-missile systems from Moscow. This happened despite Ankara’s assurances that the move did not conflict with its existing obligations to the F-35 programme and highlighting Turkey’s need for an air defence system to protect it from external threats. The US had for years dragged its feet over the sale of an equivalent system to Turkey.

The alliance between Washington and Ankara has persisted despite major disagreements on issues like terrorism and security.

For Turkish officials and much of the public, Washington’s conduct in recent years has been perceived as hypocritical and indifferent to Turkey’s national security concerns.

Washington’s response has been to repeatedly threaten Turkey with sanctions.

This is a brief history of the Turkey-US relationship:

Early modern history:

Ties between Turkey and the US date back to 1831 when the Ottoman Empire still existed and were maintained until the US entry into World War I in 1917. After the collapse of the Ottoman Empire and the formation of Turkey’s republic, ties between the countries resumed in 1927.

This relationship took significance as World War II drew to a close and the Cold War dawned.

Turkish President Ismet Inonu’s presence at a 1943 meeting of Allied leaders at the Cairo conference in Egypt was a reflection of Ankara’s growing importance in geopolitics.

During this period, the Soviet Union pressed Turkey over access to its critical sea straits in the Bosphorus, the Sea of Marmara, and the Dardanelles. Getting access to these maritime routes would have given Moscow greater influence over the Mediterranean region.

The pressure led to a rapid building of ties between Ankara and Washington, with the US sending warships to the region in 1946 to ward off the Soviets.

In return for Turkish support against the Soviets, under the Truman Doctrine (1947), the US provided the country with millions of dollars in economic and military aid.

Turkey’s share of Marshall Plan funds, which were distributed to all Western bloc countries, amounted to $12 billion - the equivalent of $100 billion in today’s money.

The financial help was aimed at developing the economies of US allies so that their populations were less susceptible to communist propaganda.

But that support was not one way. As an American ally, in 1950, Turkish troops joined UN forces during the Korean War. This was followed by Turkey’s membership of NATO in 1952.

Despite being bordered by Eastern bloc states on its western border and the Soviet Union to the east, in 1954, Turkey allowed the US to station forces at Incirlik Airbase, in doing so putting itself on the front line in the possible event of a conflict with Moscow. The base has been a key element of US-Turkish ties since.

The base was the launchpad for U2 spy plane missions deep into Soviet territory and tensions surrounding it came to the fore on a number of occasions. One such incident was the downing of an aircraft whose journey originated from Incirlik in 1960 and another was the Cuban Missile Crisis, in which Turkey-based American nuclear-capable missiles were used as justification for Soviet plans to place similar arms in Cuba.

However, despite Ankara standing by the Americans on both occasions, by the 1960s tensions began to surface over Turkey’s intent to protect Cypriot Turks. During this period far-right agitators stoked tensions against the community and eventually seized control of the Mediterranean island in a 1974 military coup backed by Greece.

The US under President Lyndon Johnson had told Turkey in 1964 that it would not back any intervention on the island by its military, nevertheless, Turkey responded after the coup by sending its forces to ensure the protection and rights of ethnic Turks in Cyprus who were at risk of ethnic cleansing.

Washington’s response was to impose sanctions limiting the Turkish army’s use of US-manufactured weaponry, implementing an arms embargo, and freezing aid.

Ankara responded in 1975 by limiting US use of Incirlik Air Base for NATO-related operations only, restoring full use in 1978 after the US congress voted to lift sanctions.