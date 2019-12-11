An Iraqi activist was found dead on Wednesday, hours after disappearing amid mass protests against corruption and living conditions, according to a local security source.

Ali Najm al Lami disappeared on Tuesday while he was returning home from Tahrir Square, the epicentre of anti-government protests in the capital, Baghdad.

"His body was found near his home on Wednesday with gunshot wounds in his head," the source said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

On Sunday, another activist was shot dead by two gunmen, while two other activists survived attacks on their lives in Karbala and Amara in southern Iraq.

Iraq has been rocked by mass protests since early October, leaving 485 Iraqis dead and 17,000 injured, according to Iraq's High Commission for Human Rights.

On December 1, the Iraqi parliament accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi amid protests against corruption and poor living conditions.

Families fear worst after protesters abducted

Late Friday, unidentified gunmen stormed and torched the multi-storey building known as al Sinek Garage, where anti-government protesters had camped out for weeks.

At least 20 protesters and four police officers were killed in the melee, said medical sources, while about 80 demonstrators were abducted.

"They filled up two charter buses with people from Al Sinek," said Yousef al Harbi, an activist who was in the building when it was attacked.

Amer, a 26-year-old demonstrator, said he was nearby when gunshots began echoing from the building, so he called friends he knew were inside.

"Mustafa picked up and said, 'things are really bad, they're shooting at us.' He hung up and his phone turned off," Amer, using a pseudonym as he has faced threats, said.

"We've called everyone – from the government to the militias", Amer said.

Security forces say none of the demonstrators were taken into custody, while pro-Iran armed groups blamed by protesters for Friday's killings swore they had no role in the violence.

Masked men

Nineteen-year-old Sajad was among those abducted by bus on Friday night.

His family heard nothing from him until he reappeared outside his home on Tuesday morning after being held by masked men for three days.

"They drove for about three-quarters of an hour and then their captors handed them over to another group," said his father, Rahim.

"They were asked for their names, their parents' names and their addresses," Rahim said, declining to use his full name for fear of reprisals.