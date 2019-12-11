WORLD
2 MIN READ
Swedish journalist returns Nobel prize in protest of genocide denier Handke
Christina Doctare said she had witnessed the Bosnian massacre 27 years ago and was returning her prize over the Nobel Committee’s decision to award Peter Handke.
Swedish journalist returns Nobel prize in protest of genocide denier Handke
Christina Doctare (pictured) strongly objected to recognition of Austrian writer who is known for his anti-Bosnian stances. / AA
Emre İrenEmre İren
December 11, 2019

Swedish journalist Christina Doctare will return her 1988 Nobel Peace Prize to the Royal Swedish Academy on Tuesday in protest against the awarding of the 2019 literature prize to Austrian writer Peter Handke.

Handke denies the 1995 Bosnian genocide and is a supporter of late Serbian dictator Slobodan Milosevic.

The 77-year-old Handke was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature despite his open support of Milosevic, who died of a heart attack in his prison cell in 2006 while being tried for war crimes and genocide at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia in The Hague.

RECOMMENDED

Handke also claimed that Muslim Bosniaks in Sarajevo had killed themselves and said he never believed that the Serbs had committed genocide in Srebrenica.

Doctare also spoke during protests in the capital, Stockholm, against Handke's award.

"I was proud of the Swedish Academy, but all I feel now is shame and guilt," she said.

"I witnessed the genocide firsthand 27 years when I was there. I am going to return the Nobel prize over the fact that Peter Handke, who denies the genocide that took place in Bosnia-Herzegovina, received it too," she added.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Israel returns bodies of 15 Palestinians via ICRC in last exchange under truce deal
Turkic world will leave its mark on this century: Erdogan