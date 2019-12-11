US military officials have suspended flight training for Saudi military officers after a deadly shooting by a Saudi gunman at a US Navy base in Florida last week.

Investigators believe Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, who was 21, acted alone during the attack in Pensacola, which killed three people and wounded ten others before being shot dead himself.

While an exact motive has not been confirmed, officials are working on the presumption that the killings had a terrorist motivation.

US officials have also detained 10 Saudi citizens for questioning but there is no confirmation whether any of these played any role in the attack.

In response to the attack, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said operational training for 852 Saudi students will be suspended pending a review by the US Department of Defense. The review could take up to ten days.

“Given the traumatic events, we feel it best to keep our Royal Saudi Air Force students off the flying schedule for a short time,” a US air force spokesperson said, according to the military’s Stars and Stripes newspaper.

“We are ensuring our Saudi students have access to available resources to help them deal with the circumstances. The safety and well-being of all our aircrew, including our international students, is a top priority.”