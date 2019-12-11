President Donald Trump warned Moscow against meddling in next year's election, the White House said on Tuesday, but Russia's foreign minister denied the issue came up in a Washington meeting that drew controversy for occurring at all.

On the very day that House Democrats unveiled impeachment charges against Trump related to election interference, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met Trump behind closed doors at the White House after saying he sought more cooperation.

The White House in a statement said that Trump "warned against any Russian attempts to interfere in United States elections and urged Russia to resolve the conflict with Ukraine."

Speaking to reporters moments afterwards, Lavrov said he had not seen the White House account but said: "We haven't even actually discussed elections."

US intelligence found that Russia, among other steps, manipulated social media to sway the 2016 election in Trump's favour.

The mogul-turned-president is fond of denouncing the "Russia hoax" and has pressed an alternative theory, roundly rejected by US intelligence, that rival Ukraine in fact interfered in the election.

Lavrov, holding a news conference earlier with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, seized on the idea of a Ukrainian plot saying it showed "the absurdity of the accusations against us."

Pompeo, a stalwart ally of Trump who has entertained the president's views on a Ukrainian plot, stood firm that "our Russian counterparts" interfered in 2016 and issued his own warning.

"The Trump administration will always work to protect the integrity of our elections, period," Pompeo said.

"Should Russia or any foreign actor take steps to undermine our democratic processes, we will take action in response."

Trump is facing impeachment after the White House delayed nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine, which is battling Russian-backed separatists, as he pressed Kiev to investigate the election theory and to dig up dirt on his domestic rival Joe Biden.

Criticism of White House visit

Democrats said that Lavrov's visit only confirmed suspicions about Trump, who according to protocol would rarely receive a foreign minister.

Representative Eliot Engel, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, accused Trump of "cosying up to autocrats" and demanded a full account of the closed-door meeting.

"While dialogue with the Russians is important, especially for strategic stability and the future of arms control, I have no confidence in President Trump to defend our interests in these conversations," Engel said.

Representative Adam Schiff, who led the impeachment hearings, recalled how Trump last time reportedly bonded with Lavrov over the US president's firing of the FBI chief, who had investigated Russian election interference.