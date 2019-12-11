Fifty-one-year old Philip Gasamagera is a Rwandan refugee who has lived in Zimbabwe since 2004. He arrived from Tanzania fleeing from the possibility of forced repatriation to Rwanda, the haunted motherland he had also fled a decade previously during the 1994 genocide that left an estimated one million people dead.

After arriving in Zimbabwe, he stayed at Tongogara Refugee camp for a few years, later leaving the camp to start a small business. Gasamagera, who today has a thriving retail business in Harare, lived in Zimbabwe with relative peace of mind until last year when President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the new Zimbabwean leader, found a friend in Kigali, in the form of Paul Kagame.

Although, Kigali is accused of stifling the opposing voices, Zimbabwe and Rwanda decided to upgrade their bilateral relationship by establishing full diplomatic missions.

“The news made me lose sleep for many days,” Gasamagera told TRT World in an interview at his shop in Mbare, Harare’s oldest and busiest suburb. “That development puts our lives in great danger because Kagame is so vindictive that he will not rest until he has eliminated all his enemies, both real and perceived,” he said.

Gasamagera, together with thousands of other Rwandan refugees in Zimbabwe, fear that with the new diplomatic relationship between Kigali and Harare, Kagame could try to influence Zimbabwean authorities to forcibly repatriate them to Rwanda.

“Under [the late] President [Robert] Mugabe, we were very safe here, but things have now changed for us because Kagame can use this new relationship to manipulate the [Zimbabwe] government to chase us away or even to unleash his hit squads on us,” he added.

Under Mugabe the Rwandan refugees felt safe. Mugabe even gave refuge to other victims of coups like former Ethiopian dictator Mengestu Haile Mariam.

Kigali however believes that only the guilty ones have good reasons to avoid returning home.

“Some of the refugees were tried in absentia and convicted by the Gacaca semi-traditional courts for their role in the genocide against the Tutsi in 1994 in Rwanda, while others are fugitives yet to be put on trial,” wrote The New Times, a pro-government Rwandan daily that often reflects the thinking of Kigali.

“This group, according to previous testimonies from different refugees, has played a key role in discouraging the repatriation process, for they fear being brought to account for their crimes. They have instilled fear in some of these refugees feeding them lies that they would be persecuted once they repatriate.”

After Mugabe had been toppled fom power in November 2017, the new Zimbabwean leader – desperate for friends to huddle with in the face of international isolation – warmed up to Kigali, who Harare now sees as a role model, thereby creating the fear among the Rwandese refugee community in Zimbabwe.

Rwanda opened an embassy in Harare last year; a gesture reciprocated this year when Zimbabwe opened an embassy in Kigali.

“I will rather die than going back to Rwanda for as long as Kagame and his people are still full in control… it is as good as committing suicide,” a Rwandan refugee who simply gave his name as Gahiji told TRT World in an interview at Tongogara Refugee Camp, some 420 km south east of Harare. “Only those with suicidal inclinations would consider handing themselves to those killers in Kigali,” Gahiji added, who is one of about 13,000 refugees from about half-a-dozen African countries living in the camp.

The Rwandan genocide and subsequent civil wars forced more than two million Rwandans to flee the country. While over the years many have returned home, tens of thousands others like Gasamagera and Gahiji vow never to set foot in the tiny east African nation again.

There are an estimated 270,000 Rwandan refugees from the 1994 genocide that remain scattered in about a dozen major African refugee host countries - Angola, Burundi, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Kenya, Malawi, the Republic of Congo, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

In the 1990s, the Rwandan military, under Kagame, who was then vice president in charge of the military, flagrantly carried out brutal attacks on Hutu refugee camps outside Rwanda where more than 200,000 people were killed. The refugees believe that these excursions by the Rwandan security forces never ended, only that the tactics were changed to smarter ones like the use of hit men to eliminate prominent figures abroad.