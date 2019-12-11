Dozens of families in Turkey’s southeast on Wednesday marked 100 days of protest against PKK terror group which they accuse of kidnapping their children.

The protest started in September in Diyarbakir province when one mother, Fevziye Cetinkaya, accused PKK of forcibly recruiting her underage son with the help of members of the HDP, which is accused by the Turkish government of having links to the terror group.

Since then, the number of protesting families has been growing, as they demand the return of their children, who, they say, were deceived or kidnapped by PKK terrorists.

Aysegul Bicer is one of many Kurdish mothers tirelessly protesting outside the provincial HDP building.

Bicer’s son left home on November 17, 2018 in the morning. On November 19, 2018, they received a phone call informing them that the child was recruited by YPG terrorists and taken to the mountain.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian wing.

“Many of our youths are now lying in graves, half of them are in the mountains, half in prisons. We do not accept it,” she said.

The family has no intention to give up on their child; the mother and father say they have a strong belief their son will return.

“We will eventually be reunited as a whole family and live in peace as it used to be,” said Rauf Bicer, the father.

‘I could do anything for my family’

Both the mother and father of the child said they are not afraid of any threats that they have been receiving.