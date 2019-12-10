Kosovo and Albania say they will boycott the Nobel Literature Prize ceremony on Tuesday to protest the award being given to Austrian writer Peter Handke, an admirer of former Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic, who is accused of denying the Bosnian genocide.

Kosovo’s outgoing foreign minister, Behgjet Pacolli, has instructed the ambassador in Sweden "to boycott the ceremony", adding that "a writer who supported Milosevic and his genocide in Bosnia and Kosovo does not deserve the Nobel Prize".

In solidarity with Kosovo Albanians, Albania’s ambassador to Sweden won't attend Tuesday’s Nobel ceremony, the Foreign Ministry said Monday. The country is boycotting the ceremony because of Handke's support for "Slobodan Milosevic, the ‘butcher of the Balkans', who led so many mass atrocities during the bloody collapse of the former Yugoslavia".

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also condemned the awarding of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Literature to Handke.

“Awarding Nobel Prize in Literature to a racist individual will not mean anything other than rewarding human rights violations," Erdogan said in a message marking Human Rights Day.

Handke is known to be a great admirer of former Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic, who died in 2006 while facing trial in The Hague for war crimes and genocide.

"Stand up if you support the Serbs," Handke wrote during the 1998 to 1999 Kosovo War.

He claimed that the Muslim Bosniaks in Sarajevo had killed themselves, adding that he never believed that the Serbs had committed genocide in Srebrenica.

Handke also visited Milosevic in prison and tried to testify in his favour.

"I am here for Yugoslavia, for Serbia, for Slobodan Milosevic," Handke said in a 2006 eulogy for Milosevic.

In winning the prize, Handke will also receive $952,000 (9 million Swedish kronor), as well as a medal and a diploma.

Academy under a shadow

The choice of Handke came as the Academy struggles to recover from a rape scandal that resulted in the 2018 prize being postponed and awarded this year to Polish author Olga Tokarczuk.

But its pick of Handke has done little to improve its predicament: one Nobel committee member resigned over the choice, one Academy member and representatives of the embassies of Albania, Bosnia, Croatia, Kosovo and Turkey have said they will boycott Tuesday's ceremony, and at least two demonstrations are due to unfold as he receives his prize.

Handke has also not been invited to a traditional event for literature laureates with high school students in a Stockholm suburb, where many students are of foreign background. Tokarczuk will however attend.

At the Nobel banquet, Handke is the laureate seated furthest from the king and queen at the head table, while Tokarczuk will be seated between the king and Prince Daniel, the husband of Crown Princess Victoria.

Neither the Nobel Foundation nor the palace have commented on seating arrangements.

Protests divide academy