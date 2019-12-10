It’s been 71 years since the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Two years after the declaration, December 10 was anointed Human Rights Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness about the inalienable rights of people.

This year’s occasion was marked with an emphasis on youth rights and the global right to protest.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said: “Globally, young people are marching, organizing, and speaking out: For the right to a healthy environment, for the equal rights of women and girls, to participate in decision-making, and to express their opinions freely.”

“They are marching for their right to a future of peace, justice and equal opportunities.”

Guterres was speaking against the backdrop of massive protests around the world against governments, with demands including economic, social and political rights.

Millions of people have protested government in Hong Kong, Iran, France, Bolivia, and Chile.

Hong Kong

The unrest broke out in June after Hong Kong’s administration announced that it would pass legislation allowing the extradition of residents to other Chinese territories.

The law allows authorities to move suspected criminals to the Chinese mainland for trial.

Protesters raised concerns that the move would lead to arbitrary detentions, political persecution, and the threat of torture under the Chinese judicial system.

Anti-government demonstrations have been continuing for more than half a year.

Police have arrested nearly 6,000 people as a result of the violent protests.

France

Yellow Vest protests began in November 2018 initially against rise fuel duties but later turned into widespread anger at the economic and political situation in France.