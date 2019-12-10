“Argentina is one of the countries in the region and in the world where most time is spent on social media,” says Argentine academic Raquel Tarullo.

It ranks the 5th highest country globally for time spent on social media and it has the third highest amount users on Instagram in Latin America.

“Instagram has grown a lot. There is a high percentage of the public who are informed through Instagram,” says Tarullo whose area of research is new media, youth, online participation and activism.

In addition to canvassing, she says social media has played an influential role in this year’s elections.

“There was a digital communication strategy which was fundamentally aimed towards the youth,” says Tarullo regarding Frente De Todos, the leftist Peronist political party.

Although not mandatory until 18 years old in Argentina, the law changed to allow 16-year olds to vote in 2012 under the presidency of Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner. Some say it was a more inclusive measure to allow the youth to exercise their democratic right. Others say it was a way to gain advantage of a younger vote.

“At 16 years old you have the responsibility to choose your president who will represent you and all of the country,” says 18 year old Tatiana Lillo Cares.

According to Tarullo this year’s campaign is different to the 2015 campaign which was “disorganised” and relied heavily on Facebook.

16 year old Argentine student Maura Burrafato who comes from a politically active household, says more importance has been paid to social media since the last campaign.

“They reached many sectors that they hadn’t before,” says Maura.

As a Peronist she says it’s important.

“It represent social justice, the inclusion of the working classes and the minorities or those who are invisible in society,” she says.

According to Tarullo, “undoubtedly there was a strategy and it started on the 18th May when Cristina Fernandez says in a video who she is going to accompany as a presidential candidate and this is highly innovative.”

‘Groundbreaking’

Tarullo says the type of social media used by the winning presidential candidate also changed.

“The ground-breaking aspect of Alberto Fernandez’s campaign is the incorporation of Instagram, which in 2015 practically didn’t exist,” she explains.

Tarullo says Alberto Fernandez’s had a “highly visual campaign” online, with most interaction on Instagram, above Facebook and Twitter.

On Instagram Alberto Fernandez’s range of politics is varied - from posting support to Latin American politicians, images of social gatherings or discussing policies like LGBT rights or more private moments with his pets at home - he regularly uploads content.

His approach is different to former President Cristina, who prefers to communicate directly via Twitter, having had issues with the Argentine press before.

Tarullo says today there are younger sectors of Argentine society circumventing Facebook who are informed mainly by Instagram, which is no longer only a place for selfies and non-political content.

According to Tarullo Instagrammers and Youtubers had high levels of penetration amongst the youth, describing their actions as “non-formal approaches to activism”.

“They are instagrammers and Youtubers with wide impact in the youngest groups. They made videos, memes which were highly politicised, reaching core age groups where traditional political communication doesn’t reach,” says Tarullo.

She says one of the most popular is satirist Marito Baracus .

“This was the most ground-breaking aspect of political communication strategy towards the youth. It wasn’t in the hands of political leaders, it went beyond them and was carried out by other groups - other influencers, other Youtubers, who really reach the youth and younger age groups,” she says.

Extending reach