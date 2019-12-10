An Algerian court sentenced two former prime ministers to long jail terms on Tuesday, in the first of a string of high-profile corruption trials launched after longtime president Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigned in the face of mass protests in April.

Ahmed Ouyahia was sentenced to 15 years and Abdelmalek Sellal to 12.

The ruling comes two days before a presidential election which protesters want cancelled. Ouyahia was prime minister four times, and Sellal was twice premier. They denied all charges, including "misappropriation of public funds, abuse of power and granting undue privileges".

The court in Algiers also handed 10-year prison terms to two former industry ministers, and sentences ranging from three to seven years to five prominent businessmen.

Many former senior officials have been in detention as the army seeks to quell mass protests that began in February demanding the prosecution of people involved in corruption and the removal of the ruling elite.

Tuesday's sentences marked the second verdict since September, when a military court handed long prison terms to the once untouchable intelligence chief and youngest brother of the former president Bouteflika.

Bouteflika resigned in April under pressure from the protests which began in February.