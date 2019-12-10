Cafer Ceylan, a PKK terrorist, met with his family Tuesday amid his ongoing judicial process in southeast Turkey.

Ceylan was persuaded to lay down his weapon and surrender in Diyarbakir province to Turkish security forces who collaborated with his family.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also called the Ceylan family to congratulate them on their son’s return.

Families began staging sit-in protests on September 3 outside the offices of the opposition HDP in Diyarbakir.

One woman, Fevziye Cetinkaya, said her underage son had been forcibly recruited by YPG/PKK terrorists with the help of members of the HDP, which is accused by the government of having links to the terrorist group.

Since then, the number of protesting families has been growing as they demand the return of their children, who they say were deceived or kidnapped by PKK terrorists.

Hatice Ceylan joined the protests on October 8 for her son, who was kidnapped four years ago when he was 15 years old.