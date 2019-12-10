The death toll from New Zealand's White Island volcano eruption rose to six late Tuesday, after an injured person died in an Auckland hospital, police said.

"Police can confirm a further person has died following the eruption on Whakaari/White Island, bringing the official toll to six," a police statement said.

Eight more people who remain missing are presumed dead after the volcano erupted Monday.

Earlier today, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern expressed "unfathomable grief" on the tragedy.

The missing and injured included New Zealanders and tourists from the US, China, Australia, Britain and Malaysia.

Some of those who were exploring the volcano were passengers from the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Ovation of the Seas, docked on neighbouring North Island.

The cruise ship was supposed to set sail from Tauranga late on Monday, but Caribbean Cruises said it would remain in port as long as necessary.

Police launch criminal probe

New Zealand police on Tuesday announced a criminal investigation to probe how the eruption led to an estimated 13 deaths.

The threat level at the volcano had been raised in the week before Monday's disaster, prompting questions about whether tour groups should have been allowed to visit the popular destination off the North Island coast.

"I can confirm now that we will commence a criminal investigation into the circumstances of the death and injuries on White Island," deputy commissioner John Tims told reporters in Wellington.

No hope

There was little hope of finding the missing alive, after overnight aerial reconnaissance flights found no signs of life.

"The focus this morning is on recovery and ensuring police can do that safely," she told a press conference.

Among those on the island during the cataclysm were tourists from Australia, the United States, Britain, China and Malaysia, as well as their New Zealand guides.

"To those who have lost or are missing family and friends, we share in your unfathomable grief and in your sorrow," Ardern said.

"Your loved ones stood alongside Kiwis who were hosting you here and we grieve with you."

Ardern singled out "our Australian family" for sympathy, while her Australian counterpart Scott Morrison warned his compatriots to brace for "a very hard day".

Morrison said there were fears that three of the dead were Australian, and another eight citizens were unaccounted for.

He described the tragedy as a "time of great innocence and joy interrupted by the horror of that eruption".

"This is a very, very hard day for a lot of Australian families whose loved ones have been caught up in this terrible, terrible tragedy," he told reporters in Sydney.