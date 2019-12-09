Decades after the Cold War, populations across the globe by-and-large, do not see Russia as their greatest international threat, according to a survey by Pew Research Center.

Researchers asked populations in 17 different countries about which countries they saw as their biggest allies and threats.

In the US, 24 percent of the population saw Russia as the country’s greatest international threat, which put it on par with China.

One in ten Canadians named Russia as their greatest threat, while 20 percent of citizens named the US as their biggest threat.

While the proportion of those who see Moscow as the greatest threat to their societies decreases, under the leadership of President Vladimir Putin, Russia has become for visible on the international scene. According to the survey, 42 percent of people across 25 countries believed that Russia had become more influential globally.

More than half of Americans see Russia as playing a more important role in international affairs.

The perceptions did not necessarily mean in more people seeing Russia more positively. With the exception of India, at 15 percent, and Turkey, at nine percent, no more than four percent in any country named Russia as their most dependable ally.

The US

Despite disputes with a number of its traditional allies, the US still enjoyed favourable perceptions in a number of states.