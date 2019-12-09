Turkey deported 11 French citizens over links to the Daesh terrorist group, the Interior Ministry announced on Monday.

The ministry statement said that 71 foreign Daesh members were sent to their home countries between November 11 and December 9.

They include 18 German, 11 French, two Belgian, two Dutch, one Danish, one Australian, one British, one American, and one Irish national.

"No matter what we will send Daesh members back, we are not their hotel," Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said last month.