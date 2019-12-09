Russian forces have entered Raqqa, the former de facto capital of Daesh, in one of the starkest examples yet of how Moscow has filled the vacuum created by President Donald Trump's decision to pull US forces from northern Syria.

Russian troops were shown in footage on the defence ministry's Zvezda TV channel shaking hands with Syrian children and unloading humanitarian aid bundles with the slogan "Russia is with you" from the back of trucks.

Raqqa was captured two years ago by US troops and their YPG/PKK allies in the biggest victory of Washington's campaign against Daesh in Syria.

But since Trump ordered a pull-out in October, Moscow has swiftly advanced into territory where US troops had operated.

Russia, a close battlefield ally of Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad, was invited by the YGP/PKK into Raqqa. The terror group controlled the territory after Trump pulled his forces out of the way of a Turkey's anti-terror operation.

Ankara wants YPG/PKK terrorists to be removed from the region, to safeguard the Turkish-Syrian border.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organisation.