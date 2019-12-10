Iraqis turned out on Monday to mourn a prominent activist gunned down the previous evening, the latest violent episode in anti-government demonstrations in which more than 450 people have died.

That came as Iraq's foreign ministry summoned four Western envoys over their condemnation of a deadly attack against protesters at the weekend.

Iraq's capital and its Shia-majority south have been gripped by more than two months of rallies against corruption, poor public services and a lack of jobs.

Prominent civil society activist Fahem al Tai was killed in a drive-by shooting in Iraq's shrine city of Karbala late Sunday while returning home from protests.

"We will not forget our martyrs," read one sign carried by tearful protesters.

The country is expected to see widespread protests on Tuesday, marking two years since Iraq defeated the terrorist group Daesh.

Activists have called for massive marches from other Iraqi cities towards Baghdad, but paramilitary leaders have warned such protests would be "ruinous."

"It will bring the most massive chaos yet to Baghdad," said Qais al Khazali, the head of the prominent Asaib Ahl al Haq armed faction, who was recently blacklisted by the US.

Asaib Ahl al Haq is one of the most powerful groups in Iraq's Hashed al Shaabi security force, a network of armed groups integrated into the state.

Hashed chief Faleh al Fayyadh over the weekend ordered the factions to stay away from rallies.

Ambassadors summoned

Founded in 2014 to fight Daesh militants who had seized swathes of northern Iraq and neighbouring Syria, the Hashed is made up of mostly Shia factions, many of which have been backed by Iran.

It initially backed the government over protests but switched sides, although protesters fear Hashed fighters' presence at rallies could derail their anti-regime movement.

Demonstrators are seeking a comeback after an attack on a major Baghdad protest site left 20 protesters and four police officers dead, sparking nationwide outrage.

The British, French and German ambassadors to Iraq condemned the violence in a meeting with caretaker premier Adel Abdel Mahdi, who resigned on December 1.

"No armed group should be able to operate outside of the control of the state," the envoys said in a statement, urging the government to "urgently investigate".

The envoys also pressed the government to implement its recent order that the Hashed "stay away from protest locations".