An alleged terrorist attack in Madrid has shown the division among Spain’s ascendant right-wing bloc following November’s elections, in which the centre-right People’s Party (PP) and the far-right Vox group both made tremendous electoral gains.

A grenade was thrown at a youth centre in Hortaleza, a suburb on the edge of the Spanish capital, on December 4. A police bomb squad came to the centre, which is a popular spot for immigrant and refugee youth, to detonate the explosive.

The explosive was found next to a bag of shrapnel, presumably intended to cause extra damage to those on the premises of the youth centre.

Spanish National Police, who did not respond to requests for comment, have not identified suspects in the alleged bombing attempt.

But the debate over the event in Madrid has shown fissures in the alliance of Spain’s political right.

‘What if they were Spanish?’

Madrid’s regional assembly took up the issue of the attack during a parliamentary debate on December 5. Vox’s spokesperson and parliamentarian Rocio Monasterio said she would differentiate between alleged illegal acts “according to the origin of the person that commits” them.

“What if they’re Spanish?” Regional President Isabel Diaz Ayuso of PP, asked Monasterio: “If they’re one of us, the uncivil behaviour is seen as good … Where are your Christian morals?”

PP supporters, too, are expressing a desire to distance themselves from Vox. Javier Montoya, a resident of Madrid’s Tetuan region, told TRT World that Vox has no morals. “The party shouldn’t be respected,” Montoya, who said he’s a lifelong PP voter, said. “They’re following the nationalist trend in Europe.”

Montoya said PP were the best representatives of the Spanish right, citing the country’s rich ethnic history, including the Arabs who ruled parts of Spain for roughly 700 years. “The people who hate Muslims, hate immigrants, that’s not the majority of Spain. Vox doesn’t represent us.”

Vox’s leader, Santiago Abascal, said that PP “acted like those who rob televisions [from shops] during a flood” during a national debate in Congress on December 5, referencing seats at the Table of the Congress of Deputies, a body within Spain’s parliament that has agenda-setting power.

Vox could have had two seats at the nine-seat table. PP declined to lend their votes for Vox’s second candidate, leaving the far-right party with only one seat.

PP’s congressional spokesman Mario Garces asked Vox to maintain “moderation and prudence … something you normally don’t have”. Garces continued to say that PP aren’t Vox’s political rivals.

Long electoral road

Spain has seen four national elections in as many years, all attempts to break political gridlock that has plagued one of Europe’s largest nations.