On December 12, Algeria’s widely boycotted elections will determine a successor to Abdelaziz Bouteflika who ruled the country for 20 years.

At the ballot boxes however, the vote may only account for a small minority of Algeria’s 41 million citizens.

The majority of Algerians have already made up their minds to boycott elections. In Algiers, pictures of candidates and their campaign promises are covered with garbage bags, or plastered with photos of jailed protestors.

For some like Mohammed, a tram driver from the ancient city of Constantine who spoke to TRT World, it’s all a big joke.

“I’ll tell you something. These guys talk a lot about giving us dignity, but I’m pretty sure they mean a friend from some cabaret with the same name. The Algerian people have dignity. What we don’t have is justice. They give us that, and I’ll vote.”

At one ballot station, the few voters entering or exiting were met by ridicule and cries of “Shame on you!”by crowds. One candidate cancelled his first rally due to a lack of turn-out.

Corruption Inc

For the majority, electoral fraud is a certainty.

“They’ll take a 5 percent turn-out, and blow it up into a 55 percent turn-out with an 80 percent landslide victory for their man. It’s nothing new to them. It’s industrial,” says Khalid Bousadoun who works at Algiers’ airport and spoke to TRT World.

All five contenders for the election are widely seen as regime candidates. The two front-runners, Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Ali Benflis both served as prime minister under the regime.

It’s no surprise why most Algerians expect ‘industrial’ fraud. Bouteflika himself won 90 percent of the vote in 2009, and 85 percent in 2004. After a widely unpopular change to the constitution to accommodate his fourth term he still won by a landslide 81.5 percent vote with 51 percent voter turn-out.

An on-going criminal trial said on Sunday that Bouteflika’s last election campaign this year caused a loss to the public treasury valued at 110 billion dinar, or $920 million.

But the election’s legitimacy suffers from more than just past precedent. Since the beginning of the ‘Hirak’ or ‘Movement’ six months ago that saw millions of Algerians protesting on the streets demanding change, the regime has tried to push an election date after meeting nominal demands by the public.

It’s an age-old political tactic, and an effective one that could be used to slow protests’ momentum and ignore unmet demands.

“They’ve tried this before. Gaid Salah wants to hold a sham election for his people, and then tell the people to wait for the elected government to make the changes they want, which they won’t and can’t, because he’s both the problem and their boss. Any change they make won’t rid us of the rot of corruption we’re out here trying to purge, because they’re just puppets,” says Ahmed Soufianne, a student at Guelma University who spoke to TRT World.

“It’s like a toxic relationship,” quips Soufianne.

“You say it’s over, and you have to go. But they don’t listen, don’t make an effort, and instead try to convince you they’re doing you a favour. They all have to go,” he finishes.

Rigged System

Deadlines for nominations ended on October 26, with only nine candidates making their submissions. Under Algeria’s election law, each aspiring candidate must submit 50,000 registered voter signatures from at least 25 states, with a minimum of 1,200 signatures in each state.