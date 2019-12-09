New Zealand police said at least five people were killed and more fatalities were likely, after an island volcano popular with tourists erupted Monday, leaving dozens stranded.

"Unfortunately I can confirm now that there are five people now deceased from the eruption on White Island," said deputy commissioner John Tims. "A number of people have burns as a result of the eruption," he added, "It is still too early too early for police to confirm how many people were involved."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed some of those caught up in the disaster were foreign tourists. "We know that there were a number of tourists on or around the island at the time, both New Zealanders and visitors from overseas."

Ardern said at an afternoon news briefing that people who were injured in the eruption were being transported to shore. She said the incident appeared to be “very significant.

“All our thought s are with those affected,” she said.

St John medical responders said earlier they believed there were 20 people on the island who were injured and in need of medical treatment.

“My god,” wrote Michael Schade on Twitter as he posted video of the eruption. “My family and I had gotten off it 20 minutes before, were waiting at our boat about to leave when we saw it. Boat ride home tending to people our boat rescued was indescribable.”

His video showed a wall of ash and steam around the island and helicopters badly damaged and covered in ash. He said one woman was badly injure d but seemed “strong” by the end.

Brad Scott, a volcanologist with GNS Science, said the eruption was significant and sent a plume of steam and ash about 3,660 metres into the air.

He said it had also affected the whole of the White Island crater floor.