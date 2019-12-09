Both of your films tell a local story but you have received international recognition. Did you expect that?

KS: Let’s say yes. As a filmmaker, you always have some expectations for your film. There’s a saying like that, for a poet he can know what he wants to write but doesn’t know what he writes. For me, I have all these questions and doubts and it works when if the story is going in the direction I wanted etc. But when both films premiered in Karlovy Vary Film Festival Main Competition, they were good signs of a film crossing the boundaries of the country and reaching to the hearts of an international audience. So it was good for us to premiere there and we had some good criticism about the film. So then we came to Adana Film Festival and got seven prizes out of 18. It was also a very good sign that the festival audience and the jury liked the film and were interested in the issues my films deal with.

As you proceed from a promising debut to your follow-up feature, did anything change for you as a director and your ways? Was there ever a second film syndrome?

KS: Yes. There is a second film syndrome. It is scary. You put your all energy, life experience and hope to the first film. The start of a career is important, but the continuity of it is even harder. So, I was not sure if it would be a good film. My only advantage was the self-confidence about finishing a film. I was sure that the film will be done anyway, but not sure what kind of a film it would be. Still, I am not sure of it. The rest was my effort to serve the script and do my best as a director.

You mentioned many times that The Housing Trilogy will explore a variety of genres. This started with the realistic drama of My Father's Wings, and continued with the absurd nature of La Belle Indifference. For the third installment, with the working title of Heaven in a Heartless World, you hinted the audience to expect a thriller or even a horror film. Do you plan to continue this after the trilogy ends?

KS: I don’t know. I am counting on my intuition and always try to reflect a story that matters. I am aware that the style of the film is somehow unexpected for the audience who watched Wings. Maybe it is my style to make unexpected films? I am mostly inspired by different films yet most of them deal with social issues and all of them are on a quest to highlight different aspects of humanity. Genres are just cinematic forms and turn films into familiar experiences for the audience. I have only a few things to say what I will do after the trilogy. Let’s hope for surprising films.