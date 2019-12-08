The FBI is working under the presumption that a fatal shooting at a Florida naval base carried out by an aviation student from Saudi Arabia was an act of terrorism, the agency said on Sunday.

All international students at the Pensacola base have been accounted for, there have been no arrests, and the community is under no immediate threat, special agent Rachel L. Rojas said at a news conference.

A Saudi commanding officer has ordered all students from the country to remain at one location at the base, officials also said at the news conference.

Authorities also believe the gunman made social media posts in which he talked about US support for Israel and charged that Americans are anti-Muslim, said the official, who was not authorised to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Investigators also believe the gunman visited New York City, including Rockefeller Center, days before the shooting and are working to determine the purpose of the trip, said the official, who was not authorised to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The FBI and others are trying to establish whether the attack Friday was an act of terrorism and whether the gunman, 2nd Lt. Mohammed Alshamrani, 21, of the Royal Saudi Air Force, acted alone. Alshamrani was a flight student at Pensacola, where members of foreign militaries are routinely trained by the US.

FBI agents trying to determine the purpose of his New York visit are attempting to locate and question anyone who may have dealt with him, the official said.

Earlier in the week of the shooting, Alshamrani hosted a dinner party where he and three others watched videos of mass shootings, another US official told the AP on Saturday.

The US has sought the assistance of Saudi officials as they try to piece together information about the gunman and his motive.

Alshamrani opened fire inside a classroom at the base, killing three people and wounding two sheriff's deputies, one in the arm and one in the knee, before one of the deputies killed him. Eight others were also hurt. Both deputies were expected to survive.