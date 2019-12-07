Air strikes by Syrian regime and Russian forces killed at least 20 people in rebel-held northwestern Syria on Saturday, activists and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The attacks hit five villages in the Idlib region of the northwest, part of the last major territorial foothold of the insurgency against Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad.

Russian jets killed at least nine people in an attack that hit a market in the village of Balyoun and another four people in a strike on the village of al Bara, the Observatory said.

Five more people were killed in a barrel bomb attack by Syrian regime helicopters on the village of Abdita, the Observatory said.

Barrel bombs killed two more people in the villages of Jebghas and Tel Minis, it added.

The air raids in the militant-run northwestern region of Idlib also wounded several others, the Observatory said.

An AFP correspondent at the scene saw rescue workers pick through the rubble of a two-storey home whose concrete roof had collapsed.

Rescuers carried away the body of a victim wrapped in a blanket on a stretcher.

Syrian regime media carried no reports of military operations by the regime or its Russian ally in those areas on Saturday.

The Observatory said eight children were among the dead.