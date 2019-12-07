Leaders of Russia and Belarus sat down for talks Saturday on deepening ties between the two allies — a meeting that triggered a protest in the Belarusian capital.

More than 1,000 opposition demonstrators rallied in Minsk to protest closer integration with Russia, which they fear could erode the post-Soviet independence of the nation of 10 million.

The protesters marched across the Belarusian capital, chanting “No to integration” and “Belarus to Europe.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko for talks in Sochi, on Russia's Black Sea coast, to discuss economic agreements intended to bring the two ex-Soviet neighbours and allies even closer.

Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus with an iron fist for more than a quarter-century, relies on cheap Russian energy and loans to maintain a Soviet-style economy.

Russia and Belarus signed a union agreement in 1997 that envisaged close political, economic and military ties, but stopped short of forming a single state.

The Kremlin has recently cranked up pressure on Belarus, raising energy prices and cutting subsidies. Russian officials noted that Minsk should accept closer economic integration if it wants to benefit from lower energy prices.

'We just want equal conditions'

Speaking at the start of talks in Sochi, Lukashenko urged Putin to continue fuel shipments at Russia's domestic prices.

“We just want equal conditions — nothing else,” Lukashenko said with a wry smile as he faced Putin across the table.

“We shall talk about future prospects. It's a landmark meeting,” Putin said.