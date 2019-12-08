Marchers are again expected to fill Hong Kong streets on Sunday in a rally that will test the enduring appeal of an anti-government movement marking a half year of demonstrations.

Police granted approval for the march, which could boost participation. A few hours before the mid-afternoon start, police announced they had found a pistol with more than 100 bullets that they believe was going to be used during the protest.

Eleven people were arrested, and daggers, swords, batons and pepper spray were also found in raids on three locations, public broadcaster RTHK reported.