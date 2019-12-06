Refugee and migrant women and girls in Northern France are at risk of gender-based violence, including rape, forced prostitution, and harassment, a collection of activists and European parliamentarians has warned.

Refugee Rights Europe (RRE) says the French state and non-governmental organisations need to step in to protect vulnerable women.

Calais and its surrounding areas have drawn thousands of refugees and migrants hoping to cross the English Channel. These are people who often have pre-existing ties to the UK, such as family networks.

Because the French government does not allow long-term settlements, such as the former ‘Jungle’ camp, to develop, refugees often find themselves in a cat and mouse game with authorities, where they live in make-shift camps before being forced to move on by the authorities.

RRE said that they had come across reports that women and girls “regularly disappear from camps and informal settlements” making it hard for aid organisations to determine whether they are safe.

The organisation said that many of the women and children who disappear are suspected to be living in private accommodation run by smuggler networks for the purposes of sexual exploitation or forced prostitution.

To avoid the dangers of exploitation by organised criminals, women travelling alone often ‘partner’ with single men for the purposes of protection. However, such arrangements bring their own risk of exploitation and violence.

'Cross-sectoral effort'

Aid organisations say that the only impactful way of protecting vulnerable women and girls is for the state to step in and provide support but current provisions are inadequate. When violence is reported to the police, safe accommodation is not always provided and full investigations are not carried out.