The violence blamed on radical groups rampaging across villages and towns in the Sahel region of Africa has killed around 2,000 people so far this year, according to a new report.

That figure marks a tenfold rise over the number of fatalities recorded in 2015, highlighting the urgency to deal with the threat posed by a myriad of terrorist groups, says the Africa Center for Strategic Studies.

“This surge in violence has uprooted more than 900,000 people, including 500,000 in Burkina Faso in 2019 alone,” wrote Pauline Le Roux, author of the report.

Most of the attacks are centred around Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso - which have in recent years stepped up military operations with the support of French troops to counter the threat.

The Macina Liberation Front (FLM), the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS) and Ansaroul Islam are the most active groups in the region, which is rich in natural resources but has historically suffered from government neglect and lack of development.

“Each group, particularly FLM and Ansaroul Islam, has skillfully incorporated local grievances to create recruitment narratives centered on perceived marginalisation,” says Le Roux.

Countries such as Burkina Faso are home to different ethnicities and tribes, which have not always looked at each other favourably and that’s something the radical groups often exploit.

“ISGS has exploited anger over cattle theft to exacerbate tensions between Tuareg nomads, seen as cattle rustlers, and the Fulani herders along the Niger-Mali border.”

Security response