Srinagar– Four boys, seated on empty nylon cement bags, battle for the most valuable point of carrom in a by-lane at Razaikadal area of old Srinagar, the summer capital of India-administered Kashmir. The lane leads to the area’s main road where Indian paramilitary troops, deployed in large numbers, patrol the side streets.

Atthar Pandit, 20, kicks off the game with a strike that scatters white and black pieces assembled in the centre of the carrom-board. Seconds later, he breaks the silence.

“The carrom queen is like Kashmir. Isn’t that true? Aren’t we aiming at the queen the way India and Pakistan are after Kashmir?” he asked.

Some of the boys nod their heads in agreement.

Pandit, a school dropout, said that he developed an interest in the Kashmir conflict because of the fifty-minute speech delivered by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September earlier this year.

“I’m his fan now,” Pandit acclaims.

Pandit was offering Namaz-e-Isha, the last prayer of the day, when his family switched on their TV to watch how Khan would make the international community aware about Kashmir's plight following the Government of India’s decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Indian constitution, which had granted a degree of autonomy to the disputed Himalayan territory, on August 5.

“I left prayers midway to see whether or not Imran Khan would be able to deliver up to our expectations,” Pandit continued. “I, as a semi-literate person, understood the crux of his speech. It was brilliant. It looked like he had done his homework very well, unlike previous prime ministers,” he said.

“He spoke his heart out,” Pandit added.

On September 27, the day Imran Khan delivered his speech at the UNGA – most of which focused on Kashmir – the Indian side of the disputed territory rattled with deafening sounds of firecrackers and roared with the slogans: “Long Live Pakistan, Kashmir Shall Become Pakistan, We Want Freedom and Our Brother Imran Khan.”

People, especially in old Srinagar, took out rallies at night and set off firecrackers. Kashmir's anguished citizens – who at the time already been under strict curfew for over a month then, which persists into its fourth month – were happy with the way Khan highlighted the Kashmir issue at United Nations.

“Every time Imran completed a part of his speech, I clapped so hard that my hands turned red,” another young man among the audience, who identified himself as Faiq Fayaz said while interrupting the conversation.

“It was a referendum in the form of night rallies and protests, and firecrackers,” he told TRT World.

Sheeraz Mir, a University professor of history, said that Imran Khan's popularity had increased drastically following his promise to 220 million Pakistanis that he would become the representative of 8 million Kashmiris at global platforms.

“People were waiting for his speech for over a month,” Mir said, “People who missed the live speech somehow were desperately looking for the downloaded copies which travelled in laptops and mobile phones of people coming from different parts of India.”

Sheeraz attributes the rise in the fame of Imran Khan among Kashmiris to his “open stance against India.”

He said that previous leadership in Pakistan lacked courage. He argued that during the 2016 uprising, triggered by the killing of a famous militant commander Burhan Muzafar Wani, Nawaz Sharif addressed the UN but didn't call a spade a spade, and thus found no takers in Kashmir.

“Nawaz Sharif’s speech was scripted, and people could feel that whatever he was reading from a piece of paper was just a formality, unlike Imran Khan,” he said.

Political analyst and former Dean of the School of Legal Studies at Central University of Kashmir, Dr Sheikh Showkat Hussain, agreed that Pakistani politicians who “dare India openly” invoke a lot of attention in Kashmir.

To support his argument, Hussain said, Field Marshal Ayub Khan gained popularity because of his assertive approach vis-a-vis India taking advantage of the Indian defeat at the hands of the Chinese in 1962. “He launched operation Gibraltar,” he added.

Operation Gibraltar was aimed at triggering a rebellion in Kashmir against India. However, it triggered a full-fledged Indo-Pak war in the same year. The war ended through the efforts of the UN and the superpowers of the time, the US and the Soviet Union.