Out of New Delhi's hazardous air quality someone has found a business opportunity. As damaging air quality has blanketed India's capital city, a small entrepreneurial venture named Oxy Pure provides something the people rarely get in the city – ‘pure air’.

Founded by Aryavir Kumar, 26, and Margarita Kuritsyana, 25, Oxy Pure is Delhi’s first-ever oxygen bar, operating from one of the trendy shopping malls in South Delhi’s Saket area. The owners say they offer 15 minutes of 80-90 percent pure oxygen.

Each session of oxygen-therapy costs between $4 and $7, depending on the flavour a customer opts for. At least seven flavours – lavender, cinnamon, spearmint, peppermint, eucalyptus, lemongrass and orange — are on the menu.

Customers are given a lightweight nasal tube for supplementary oxygen intake. The device is clipped to nostrils and with each breath aroma-infused oxygen enters human lungs.

The owner of the oxygen bar says the concept exists in many countries abroad and he experienced it in the United States two years back.

“The beginning wasn’t as good as we expected it to be but slowly awareness grew about the brand. But due to the rise in pollution levels there has been a sudden increase of people coming to breathe pure air at the Oxy Bar,” said owner of the Oxy Pure, Aryavir Kumar.

“The number has almost doubled since last month,” he added.

Kumar has a degree in hospitality from Switzerland and his family runs a chain of hotels across the country.

“I felt this is very interesting and it has got health benefits, why not bring it to my home country,” he said. “Initially, customers were very surprised and wondered what it is and how it works.

“The overall response has been good but there are some people who on social media write that why don’t we plant trees instead of going to such ventures.”

Based on the aroma a customer picks, some oxygen therapy sessions are believed to improve a person’s sinus, sleep patterns and digestion, cure headaches and migraines, and even act as an anti-depressants.

The session is not recommended for more than 15 minutes. “If the session is given for 20 or 25 minutes, a person’s lungs can swell and can feel pain in the stomach,” Abhilash Singh, 24, who works as a Sales Associate at Oxy Bar, told TRT World.

“It felt really very nice to go for this session, though I know it’s just for 15 minutes,” said Prerna Talwar, 32, who tried oxygen therapy for the first time.