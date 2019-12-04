Three constitutional experts on Wednesday bolstered Democrats' efforts to impeach US President Donald Trump by saying the president's actions seeking foreign interference in US elections are grounds for removal, as the inquiry kicked into a new phase in Congress.

But reflecting the Washington political divide, a fourth expert strongly dissented, saying there was "woefully inadequate" evidence that Trump committed high crimes and misdemeanours necessary for impeachment.

Democrats have made a forceful case that Trump should be removed from office for abusing his powers by pressuring Ukraine for dirt on an election rival, arguing that the Founding Fathers had a remedy – impeachment – for such wrongdoing.

In a theatrical, contentious hearing of the House Judiciary Committee - now tasked with weighing impeachment charges against the president - lawmakers listened to damning testimony from constitutional law professors who said Trump's conduct rises to that level.

"We three are unanimous," jurisprudence professor Michael Gerhart of the University of North Carolina stated, referring to fellow witnesses Pamela Karlan, a Stanford Law School professor, and professor Noah Feldman of Harvard Law School.

Americans tuning in to the live broadcast witnessed heated clashes between Democrats and Republican Trump loyalists on the panel, who repeatedly forced procedural votes to help stall the process.

The new phase of impeachment began a day after a congressional report on the high-stakes inquiry detailed "overwhelming" evidence of abuse of power and obstruction by the president.

The report mapped out a months-long scheme by Trump, his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, senior diplomats and White House staffers to pressure Ukraine's president into investigating Joe Biden, the current favourite to win the Democratic nomination in 2020.

Trump "was willing to compromise our security and his office for personal, political gain" by "directly and explicitly" inviting foreign interference in US elections in 2016 and again in his 2020 reelection effort, the Judiciary Committee chair, Jerry Nadler, said in his opening statement.

TRT World'sJon Brain has this report.

'Impeachable offence'

One of the scholars told on Wednesday's hearing Trump had perpetrated one of the gravest political transgressions in US history.

"The president's serious misconduct, including bribery, soliciting a personal favour from a foreign leader in exchange for his exercise of power and obstructing justice and Congress are worse than the misconduct of any prior president," said Gerhart.

"If Congress fails to impeach here, then the impeachment process has lost all meaning, and, along with that, our Constitution's carefully crafted safeguards against the establishment of a king on American soil."

White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham hit back on Twitter, claiming that "3 of 4 'experts' in this sham hearing have known biases" against Trump.