In pictures: Leaders meet at NATO summit
In pictures: Leaders meet at NATO summitNATO leaders are meeting in the English capital for a 70th anniversary summit that was marred before it started with the French president's comments that the alliance was 'brain dead'.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (2nd R) meets with French President Emmanuel Macron (L), German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (2nd L) during the Quartet Syria Summit in London, United Kingdom on December 03, 2019. / AA
Ufuk Necat TasciUfuk Necat Tasci
December 4, 2019

London is hosting NATO leaders for a summit to mark the military alliance's 70th birthday amid severe tensions between some members, which cast a shadow over the event.

The leaders are discussing how the alliance can continue to "be the bedrock of peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic area," despite murmurs among some leaders that the alliance was not working.

US President Donald Trump slammed his French counterpart on Tuesday because of his remark last month that NATO was facing a "brain death" caused by US indifference to the transatlantic alliance.  

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and host British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, at 10 Downing Street, for talks over the situation in Syria.

The leaders agreed that attacks against civilians in Syria must stop and that the fight against Daesh will continue.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
