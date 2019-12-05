Britain will leave the European Union with a free trade deal, economists polled by Reuters predicted, attaching the joint lowest possibility of a disorderly Brexit since monthly polling began on it over two years ago.

Almost all foreign exchange strategists surveyed by Reuters were reasonably or very confident Britain would leave with a deal. As a group, they expect sterling (GBP) to strengthen over the coming year.

Incumbent Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks set to win a majority at the December 12 election he called to try and break an impasse in parliament. That should allow him to get his withdrawal agreement passed by lawmakers and take Britain out of the EU on January 31.

“We continue to think the most likely outcome of the election is a small Conservative majority of under 60,” said Samuel Tombs at Pantheon Macroeconomics. “Investors might be relieved by that outcome initially, given that it would pave the way for the Withdrawal Agreement Bill to be ratified quickly.”

The median probability of a disorderly Brexit, when no deal is agreed between the two sides, dropped to 15% in the Nov. 29-Dec. 4 Reuters poll from 20% given last month. That was the lowest since a May poll taken soon after the EU granted another delay to Britain’s departure.

All 35 economists who responded to an extra question said London and Brussels would eventually agree a free trade deal. This has been the most likely scenario selected in Reuters polls since the 2016 referendum.

Flipping back in to second spot from third was the more extreme option of leaving without a deal and trading under World Trade Organisation rules.

Falling to third most likely outcome was for Britain to remain a member of the European Economic Area, which would mean paying into the EU budget to retain access to the Single Market but having no say over policies.

Last place went to Brexit being cancelled, as it has in nearly every Reuters poll.

Cable bounce

As inflation is predicted to remain below the Bank of England’s 2.0% target until well into 2021, Bank Rate is expected to be left unchanged at 0.75% until at least 2022. Last month, a 25-basis-point increase was expected in 2021.