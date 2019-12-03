Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are stepping down from their roles within the parent company, Alphabet Inc.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai will stay in his role and also become CEO of Alphabet.

Page, who had been serving as CEO of Alphabet Inc, and Brin, who had been president of Alphabet Inc, will remain on the board of the company.

Pichai has been leading Google for more than four years. Brin and Page have been noticeably absent from company events in recent months.