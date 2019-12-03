A girl in eastern India was allegedly gang-raped and shot dead, police said on Tuesday, the latest in a string of sexual assaults that have triggered angry protests across the country.

Police suspect that the victim, whose age and identity was not known, was gang-raped, killed and her body burnt before being dumped in a deserted field in Buxar town in Bihar state.

"We received [her] burnt body on Tuesday, a day after she went missing from her house in Buxar town," a police official told AFP.

The officer said they were still awaiting a medical report.

The incident comes on the heels of the brutal gang-rape and murder of a 27-year-old veterinary doctor in southern Hyderabad city last week.

A gang of four men deflated a tyre on her scooter and lured her to a truck yard with the promise of fixing it. Police say that the men then raped and murdered her before setting the body on fire under an isolated bridge.

The horrific crime has triggered protests across India, with demonstrators urging authorities to ensure rape cases are tried quickly and those convicted punished without delay.

On Tuesday, hundreds of protesters gathered in the heart of capital New Delhi demanding speedier punishments for rapists.