A memorandum of understanding signed by Turkey and Libya’s UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) is in line with international law, Turkey’s governing party spokesman said on Monday.

“The memorandum between Turkey and Libya on maritime jurisdiction in eastern Mediterranean complies with international law,” Omer Celik, spokesman for the governing Justice and Development (AK) party, said in a news conference following his party's group meeting in the capital Ankara.

Last Wednesday, the Turkish Communications Directorate announced that Turkey and Libya have signed two memoranda of understanding.

"The Security and Military Cooperation" and "Restriction of Marine Jurisdictions" agreements were signed when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a closed-door meeting that lasted 2 hours and 15 minutes with Fayez al Sarraj, chairman of Presidential Council of Libya, at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul.