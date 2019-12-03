Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday called for unconditional support of NATO in the fight against terrorism.

Speaking to reporters at Ankara's Esenboga International Airport before his departure for NATO summit in London, Erdogan said the member states should work to strengthen the alliance in the face of common threats, instead of seeking alternatives.

"A reform in NATO in line with present-day threats is inevitable,” he said.

Erdogan also mentioned that Turkey is the only country that fights hand-to-hand against the terror group Daesh and defeated it in Syria.

Turkey, France, Germany, and the UK are expected to hold a separate meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit.

Erdogan said they would mainly discuss Turkish plans to establish a safe zone in northeast Syria, which has until now been met with criticism from Ankara 's European allies.

Separately, Turkey has been at odds with Greece and Cyprus over ownership of offshore natural resources in the eastern Mediterranean. Erdogan said he will also meet with the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in London.

Agreement with Libya

Touching on the Turkey-Libya deal, Erdogan said this is the sovereign right of both countries, which Ankara will not discuss with France despite the latter's concerns.

The Restriction of Marine Jurisdictions, signed on Monday, determined Turkey's maritime boundaries in the Mediterranean Sea.

Turkey has consistently contested the Greek Cypriot administration’s unilateral drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean, asserting that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus also has rights to the resources in the area.