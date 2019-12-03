They have hosted each other for state visits and dined at the Eiffel Tower, but the once-budding bromance between US President Donald Trump and France's Emmanuel Macron looks to have turned into a bad date as they traded blows ahead of a NATO summit.

Despite a 32-year age gap and very different personal styles, Macron and Trump have tended to put on a show of being best buddies, shaking hands with a tight grip and a big grin, bringing their wives along to dinners and exchanging gifts.

But after Macron's comments last month about the "brain death" of NATO and criticism of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over Syria, Trump appeared to take the gloves off on Tuesday, landing blow after blow against his one-time "bon ami."

"When you make a statement like that," he said of Macron's "brain dead" critique, "that is a very, very nasty statement to essentially 28, including them, 28 countries," the US president told a news conference with the head of NATO.

"Nobody needs NATO more than France," he said, adding that France, where Macron has battled a year of protests against his economic reforms, was "not doing well economically."

As if to rub salt in the wound, the United States announced it would impose hefty tariffs on French luxury goods, wine and cheese, retaliation for a French plan to levy a digital tax on large tech companies, many of them American.

By the time Macron and Trump met face-to-face in London, the atmosphere was frosty, with onlookers ready for some sparring.