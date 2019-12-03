Clashes erupted overnight between protesters and Tunisian police who fired tear gas to disperse them in the southern town of Jelma, the third consecutive night of protest against poverty and lack of opportunity, witnesses said.

Witnesses said security forces fired tear gas and were chasing youths protesting in the streets of Jelma.

Protesters blocked roads and burned tires.

"The situation is difficult here. Police are flexing their muscles and they fired tear gas everywhere," Bilel Harzali, a local resident, said.

"The scene brings to mind the days of the revolution. People are angry because the lack of development and the strong security response," he added.

Why are Tunisians protesting?

Protests began on Saturday, a day after Abdelwaheb Hablani, 25, set himself on fire and died in hospital in protest at poverty and poor living conditions, echoing the 2010 self-immolation of Mohammed Bouazizi, whose death triggered the Arab Spring.