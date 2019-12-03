WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least 23 people killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan
A gas tanker exploded at a ceramics factory in Khartoum on Tuesday, killing at least 23 people and injuring 45 more.
At least 23 people killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan
Men walk at the scene of a fire at a tile manufacturing unit in an industrial zone in Sudan's north Khartoum, on December 3, 2019. / AFP
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
December 3, 2019

At least 23 people were killed and 45 injured when a fire broke out after a gas tanker exploded at a ceramics factory in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Tuesday, a district police chief said.

Six of the wounded were in critical condition, Brigadier General Hassan Abdullah, northern Khartoum's Bahri district police director said.

The casualties include employees of various nationalities, including some from Asian countries, medical sources said.

The fire came after a gas tanker exploded while unloading its shipment at the factory, witnesses said, adding that the blast was so powerful it blew the tanker into a nearby lot.

RECOMMENDED

State TV said the blast had led to major loss of life and property, and that a rescue operation was ongoing.

Sudan has suffered from various industrial accidents in recent months, raising concerns about the adequacy of health and safety regulations. 

Earlier this year, a fire caused partial damage to the presidential palace in Khartoum.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Qatar, Iran leaders stress diplomacy amid regional tensions
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal