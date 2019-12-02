Iraq's rival parties were negotiating the contours of a new government on Monday after the previous cabinet was brought down by a two-month protest movement demanding deep-rooted change.

After just over a year in power, premier Adil Abdul Mahdi stepped down last week after the deadliest day in protests left more than 40 people dead, prompting an intervention by top Shia cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani.

The wave of violence has pushed the protest toll to over 420 dead – the vast majority of who were demonstrators.

Parliament on Sunday formally tasked President Barham Saleh with naming a new candidate, as prescribed by the constitution.

But Iraq's competing factions typically engage in drawn-out discussions and horsetrading before any official decisions are made.

Talks over a new premier began even before Abdel Mahdi's formal resignation, a senior political source and a government official said.

"The meetings are ongoing now," the political source added.

Such discussions produced Abdul Mahdi as a candidate in 2018, but agreeing on a single name is expected to be more difficult this time around.

"They understand it has to be a figure who is widely accepted by the diverse centres of power, not objected to by the marjaiyah (Shia religious establishment), and not hated by the street," said Harith Hasan, a fellow at the Carnegie Middle East Center.

The candidate would also have to be acceptable to Iraq's two main allies, arch-rivals Washington and Tehran.

"The Iranians invested a lot in the political equation in last few years and won't be willing to give up easily," said Hasan.

'Bar is too high'

For the first time in Iraq's recent political history, factions have to take public anger into consideration in their talks over candidates.

Protesters hit the streets in early October in Iraq's capital and Shia-majority south to denounce a ruling system as corrupt, inept and under the sway of foreign powers.

Iraq is the 12th most corrupt country in the world, according to Transparency International.

Despite the oil wealth of OPEC's second-biggest crude producer, one in five people lives below the poverty line and youth unemployment stands at a quarter, the World Bank says.

Demonstrators say the problem is systemic, so instead of packing up their protest camps after Abdul Mahdi's resignation, they doubled down.