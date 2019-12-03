A new investigative Israeli report has revealed how far the country’s indicted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went to suppress the media to turn press coverage in his favour.

A Haaretz report published yesterday showed that Netanyahu, who was recently indicted on several corruption charges, has allegedly leveraged the issuance of a broadcasting licence — for i24, an Israeli international 24-hour news television channel — in exchange for favourable coverage.

“Over a year ago, against the backdrop of discouraging viewership data, i24News decided to focus on two goals: Receiving a license to broadcast in English on Israeli television and establishing a local Hebrew news channel,” wrote Josh Breiner and Nati Tucker, co-authors of the report.

“One tactic apparently used to achieve these objectives was to flatter Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu,” the report said.

Under pressure, i24’s coverage significantly shifted as the channel, which has been described as a left-leaning media outlet, was banning certain guests from appearing and took one of its most popular shows off the air.

As a result, several employees left the channel, protesting the new pro-Netanyahu policy of the channel.

“It’s not even a propaganda channel for Israel,” the report quoted one of the former executives of the channel. “It’s a pro-Bibi channel.”

i24News is funded by Patrick Drahi, an elusive billionaire with three citizenships, French, Israeli and Portuguese, who owns the multinational telecom firm Altice, and several media outlets in France, Israel and the US.

Drahi, a Moroccan-born Jewish businessman, chose Frank Melloul, a Swiss-Israeli operator who was a former media adviser to Paris and a former manager at the France24 news company, to run i24News as its CEO.

Two years ago, the tone of i24News began changing as Melloul told his colleagues at the media outlet to be “less critical” toward Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, according to the Haaretz report.

“We need to be softer toward Netanyahu,” Melloul summarised the new task of i24News, according to Haaretz.

In August 2018, Drahi and Melloul reached their desired objective as the Israeli government approved i24News to broadcast on Hot, an Israeli cable company.

But apparently, the influence did not end there.

After receiving news that their English-language channel could be broadcast in Israel, Melloul announced to his staff: “Our next challenge is to establish a fourth channel in Hebrew.”

As a result, they should not shift their current stance regarding Netanyahu until they also got that approval from Tel Aviv, Melloul said.