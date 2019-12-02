Syrian regime forces and armed groups were locked in heavy clashes on Monday on the edge of Syria's last opposition bastion, with at least 96 fighters killed over two days, a war monitor said. At least 14 civilians were also killed in regime air strikes in Maarat al Numan and Saraqib villages.

The battles since Saturday on the edge of the militant-dominated Idlib region are the most deadly since a Russia-brokered ceasefire went into effect in late August, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

"Fighting raged at dawn Monday on several axes in the southeastern Idlib countryside," the Britain-based monitoring group said.

Maarat al Numan, Saraqib air strikes

Regime-backed Russian air strikes hit Maarat al Numan, Saraqib, and other villages in Idlib, according to the White Helmets.

Following the airstrikes, civil defense teams launched search and rescue efforts.

In the first half of November, attacks by the Assad regime and Russia have displaced some 40,000 civilians within the Idlib de-escalation zone, according to Syria’s Response Coordination Group, a local NGO.

Turkey and Russia agreed last September to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone where acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.